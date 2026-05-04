Fruit feast in Kerala's Kozhikode helps nourish sense of community, rural traditions

KOZHIKODE: In a blend of environmental conservation and social harmony, residents of Koolimadu, in Chathamangalam panchayat, have transformed the local landscape with their 'Fruit Tree Mission.' Organised by the Koolimadu Mahal Muslim Jamaat, a vibrant 'Samooha Phala Bhojanam' ('community fruit feast') was held last week as part of the initiative, with the aim of battling the extreme summer heat and reviving the cherished tradition of communal gatherings.

Highlighting how community participation has fuelled the event's diversity, Nasar K T, working chairman of the organising committee, said, "This is the third consecutive year of the fruit feast. There were around seven varieties of fruit, including papaya, jackfruit, mango, banana, and guava, involved.

Nearly 300 persons participated in the feast on Friday and Saturday. Families brought more than 20 dishes, beverages and snacks made from the fruits, and different varieties of banana and jackfruit grown in their backyard."

The project as initiated five years ago with the distribution of fruit tree saplings to roughly 250 households under the mahal.

Abdul Rafeekh K, convenor of the committee, detailed the project's long-term vision and its successful evolution into a yearly tradition.