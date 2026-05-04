In Idukki's Thekkemala, a tea shop blends humour, hardship and cinema

IDUKKI: Tucked away in the quiet, forest-fringed valley of Thekkemala, a modest tea shop has become an unlikely source of smiles and cinema charm.
What first catches a visitor’s eye is not the display of snacks, but a handwritten notice on the glass window that reads, “Maraviyullavar Kadiyedukkaruth (Forgetful people, please don’t take snacks)”. It’s the kind of line that makes people pause, and leave with a grin.
Interestingly, the sign wasn’t put up by the shop owners. It was left behind by a film crew that recently shot a movie starring Nivin Pauly at the location. But instead of removing it, Sini, who runs the shop, chose to keep it.
“For people dealing with daily stress, even a small thing like this can make them smile,” she says. “That’s why we decided to leave it there.”
Sini’s tea shop is more than just a roadside shop — it’s a slice of a fading past. With its wooden plank roof, shuttered windows, simple benches, and a glass almirah displaying snacks, the place carries a rustic charm that filmmakers find irresistible. Over the years, it has quietly turned into a shooting hotspot, featuring in several films, including ‘Dridam’ starring Shane Nigam.
Started 21 years ago by Sini and her husband Biju, the small establishment is owned by a local church that has been the backbone of their family. In a region where farming is increasingly threatened by wild animal intrusions, the tea shop has helped them meet everyday expenses and educate their three children.
Thekkemala itself has changed over time. Once home to many families, the village has seen a steady outflow of residents due to wildlife issues and poor transport connectivity. Yet, the couple chose to stay. “Customers are fewer now, but we somehow manage our daily expenses.”
Biju supplements their income with daily wage work, while Sini keeps the shop running, often cooking on a firewood stove due to recurring gas shortage.
“Location managers told us shops like this are rare these days. That’s why they keep choosing ours,” Sini says.
With another shoot already lined up, this humble tea shop continues to live two lives, one as a lifeline for a family, and the other as a timeless backdrop for stories on screen.