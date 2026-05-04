In Idukki's Thekkemala, a tea shop blends humour, hardship and cinema

IDUKKI: Tucked away in the quiet, forest-fringed valley of Thekkemala, a modest tea shop has become an unlikely source of smiles and cinema charm.

What first catches a visitor’s eye is not the display of snacks, but a handwritten notice on the glass window that reads, “Maraviyullavar Kadiyedukkaruth (Forgetful people, please don’t take snacks)”. It’s the kind of line that makes people pause, and leave with a grin.

Interestingly, the sign wasn’t put up by the shop owners. It was left behind by a film crew that recently shot a movie starring Nivin Pauly at the location. But instead of removing it, Sini, who runs the shop, chose to keep it.

“For people dealing with daily stress, even a small thing like this can make them smile,” she says. “That’s why we decided to leave it there.”

Sini’s tea shop is more than just a roadside shop — it’s a slice of a fading past. With its wooden plank roof, shuttered windows, simple benches, and a glass almirah displaying snacks, the place carries a rustic charm that filmmakers find irresistible. Over the years, it has quietly turned into a shooting hotspot, featuring in several films, including ‘Dridam’ starring Shane Nigam.

Started 21 years ago by Sini and her husband Biju, the small establishment is owned by a local church that has been the backbone of their family. In a region where farming is increasingly threatened by wild animal intrusions, the tea shop has helped them meet everyday expenses and educate their three children.