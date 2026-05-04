Intel warns of post-counting violence in Kerala; police tighten security

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the vote counting on Monday, the state intelligence wing has warned of possibility of political flare-ups in the state.

The intelligence report has pointed out that strife could brew in certain pockets of Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Thrissur, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts, and that additional forces should be deployed to avert any eventualities. The report emphasised that Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts should be watched keenly, while hot spots in other districts should also be monitored.

Following these reports, the police have fielded 10,000 more policemen, apart from the local force, to crackdown on any violent incidents. About 2,000 personnel from the central armed police forces have also been deployed, sources told TNIE.

The intelligence wing also warned of possible attacks targeting certain candidates who contested the election. Candidates, whose threat perception were deemed high, has been provided police pickets outside their residences, while patrolling has also been increased to rule out any misadventure from the part of political criminals.