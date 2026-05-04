Kerala govt extends suspension of bureaucrat Prasanth over violations of service conduct rules

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has extended the suspension of bureaucrat N Prasanth, citing violations of service conduct rules. The order was issued by Chief Secretary A Jayathilak on May 2, just four days before the end of Prasanth’s existing suspension period on May 6.

The development comes close on the heels of another senior IAS officer, B Ashok, being placed under suspension for criticising the government’s policies on social media, underscoring continuing friction within the state’s top bureaucratic ranks.

According to the order, Prasanth made a series of public statements against the state government during March and April without prior permission.

It noted that his remarks across print, visual, electronic and social media platforms amounted to a violation of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules and did not align with the political neutrality expected of civil servants. A formal inquiry is likely to be initiated.

Prasanth, who has been under suspension since November 2024, had earlier levelled serious allegations against the chief secretary, including claims of file tampering and document fabrication within the state’s e-office system.