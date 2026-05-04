Nilambur Ayesha: The woman who defied bullets, built a stage of resistance

MALAPPURAM: Nilambur Ayesha, the indomitable force who shattered barriers to become the state’s first Muslim woman theatre artist, steps into her ninth decade with a legacy forged in courage, resistance and uncompromising artistry. Her life is not merely a story of performance, but a defiant march against religious orthodoxy that sought to silence her.

At a time when the stage was closed to women from conservative Muslim households, Ayesha walked into the spotlight at just 16, confronting hostility that ranged from social ostracism to outright violence. For generations of Malayalis, the very mention of drama evokes her name, a testament to a contribution that redefined Malayalam theatre.

Born into a once-prosperous family in Nilambur, Ayesha’s early life was marked by upheaval. Her father’s sudden death pushed the family into crisis. At 13, she was forced into marriage with a man decades older. The relationship lasted only days, leaving her to raise an infant daughter alone. She survived by selling rice and grinding grain, battling poverty with relentless determination.

It was in these harsh circumstances that playwright E K Ayamu invited her to act in a play staged by the Nilambur Yuvajana Kala Samithi. Backed by her brother Manu Muhammed but opposed by her mother, Ayesha chose the stage over submission. “No one who cannot save us has the right to punish us,” she declared, stepping into a world that would test her endurance at every turn.