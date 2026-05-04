Nilambur Ayesha: The woman who defied bullets, built a stage of resistance

MALAPPURAM: Nilambur Ayesha, the indomitable force who shattered barriers to become the state’s first Muslim woman theatre artist, steps into her ninth decade with a legacy forged in courage, resistance and uncompromising artistry. Her life is not merely a story of performance, but a defiant march against religious orthodoxy that sought to silence her.
At a time when the stage was closed to women from conservative Muslim households, Ayesha walked into the spotlight at just 16, confronting hostility that ranged from social ostracism to outright violence. For generations of Malayalis, the very mention of drama evokes her name, a testament to a contribution that redefined Malayalam theatre.
Born into a once-prosperous family in Nilambur, Ayesha’s early life was marked by upheaval. Her father’s sudden death pushed the family into crisis. At 13, she was forced into marriage with a man decades older. The relationship lasted only days, leaving her to raise an infant daughter alone. She survived by selling rice and grinding grain, battling poverty with relentless determination.
It was in these harsh circumstances that playwright E K Ayamu invited her to act in a play staged by the Nilambur Yuvajana Kala Samithi. Backed by her brother Manu Muhammed but opposed by her mother, Ayesha chose the stage over submission. “No one who cannot save us has the right to punish us,” she declared, stepping into a world that would test her endurance at every turn.
The backlash was swift and brutal. When she first performed at Farooq Lakshmi Talkies under the banner of the Communist movement, it sent shockwaves through society. A Muslim woman on stage was seen as an act of rebellion. Stones were hurled at her during a performance in Nadapuram, leaving her bleeding, yet she refused to abandon the stage. In Manjeri, gunfire erupted during a play, narrowly missing her. In another incident, she was assaulted inside a make-up room. Each attack was meant to break her spirit. None succeeded.
Ayesha recalls those years with unflinching clarity. “I can never forget that. My first play was ‘Ijjh Nalla Mansan Aakan Nokku’. There was fierce opposition. The shooting incident when I was 16 was part of that. But I was not ready to give up and go back,” she said. “The Communist movement was always with me.”
Her journey extended beyond theatre into cinema, where she carved a notable presence. She acted in films such as Kandam Becha Kottu, Kavyamela, Kuttikkuppayam, Olavum Theeravum and Paleri Manikyam. She also performed with leading drama troupes, including K T Mohammed’s Kalinga Theatre, and took on demanding roles, including four characters in Kurangu Rasayanam.
Hardship followed even at the peak of her artistic journey. Driven by financial distress, she worked as a domestic worker in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for 19 years. Yet, she returned to the stage with renewed resolve, eventually performing in more than 29,000 shows.
Ayesha’s life has since entered academic discourse, studied by undergraduate students as part of their curriculum. Her journey, documented in Basheer Chungathara’s work, stands as a powerful narrative of resistance and artistic integrity.
Her achievements have been widely recognised. She received the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award for Best Actress in 2002, the SL Puram Sadanandan Award for overall contribution, and the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actress in 2011. The film Ayesha, starring Manju Warrier, draws inspiration from her life in the Gulf.
Reflecting on her journey, Ayesha says, “Whatever cinema has captured of my life has given me joy. It feels like my life has been accepted.”
Her legacy is now being celebrated in a three-day tribute organised by the Moyinkutty Vaidyar Mappila Kala Academy in Kondotty. The ‘Navathi Adharam’ celebrations opened with a film festival featuring works connected to her life and career. The final day included the screening of a documentary and a gathering of theatre workers, culminating in a felicitation where CPM state secretariat member M Swaraj honoured the veteran artist.
Ayesha did not merely perform on stage. She fought for her place on it, and in doing so, redrew the boundaries of art, courage and freedom.