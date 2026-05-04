Yellow alert across Kerala as IMD forecasts heavy rain

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain forecast for the state with yellow alerts in several districts. On May 4, Idukki, Palakkad and Wayanad are on alert.

On May 5, Ernakulam, Idukki and Wayanad are likely to receive rain.

On May 6, the alert will continue in Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts.

On May 7, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam remain under watch.

Heavy rain refers to rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours. The update was issued at 1 pm on May 3 by IMD in coordination with Kerala State Emergency Operations Centre and Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.