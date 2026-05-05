Kerala verdict rejects communal politics, says KC Venugopal

Congress general secretary and a potential chief ministerial contender, KC Venugopal, on Tuesday said the Kerala Assembly election results sent a strong message against communal polarisation, while also reflecting public dissatisfaction with what he described as a decade of “political arrogance and alleged misgovernance” by the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Speaking to reporters, Venugopal argued that voters in Kerala had decisively rejected attempts by certain groups to divide society along religious lines. He credited the state’s electorate for its political maturity, noting that voters prioritised governance and ideology over caste and religion.

He pointed to victories by candidates such as VS Joy in Tanur and Mohammed Shias in Kochi as examples of broad-based support cutting across communities. According to him, these outcomes demonstrated that divisive rhetoric failed to resonate with the public.

Venugopal also criticised leaders like SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan, alleging that their support for the LDF and communal messaging had been rejected by voters.

On the national front, he took aim at the BJP’s electoral gains in West Bengal and Assam, claiming they were not a “genuine verdict” and alleging the use of unfair practices that, he said, made it difficult for opposition parties to compete. He further accused the BJP of attempting to replicate such strategies nationwide, citing the Delimitation Bill as an example, which he said was opposed collectively by opposition parties.

When asked about the chief ministerial choice in Kerala, Venugopal said the Congress would follow its established internal process and announce a decision soon.

According to Election Commission data, the United Democratic Front (UDF) secured a decisive victory, winning 102 out of 140 seats, while the CPI(M)-led LDF managed 35 seats.

(With inputs from PTI)