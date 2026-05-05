UDF’s independent experiment pays off in Left strongholds

KOCHI: UDF’s “independent experiment” in traditional Left strongholds, fielding leaders who have broken away from the CPM or the LDF, has yielded success.

Among the prominent faces fielded by UDF as independents were expelled CPM Kannur district committee member V Kunhikrishnan, former CPM leader T K Govindan and veteran leader G Sudhakaran who snapped his six-decade-long association with the party.

In Payyannur, Kunhikrishnan wrested the seat from CPM by 7,487 votes, defeating T I Madhusoodanan. In Taliparamba, UDF-backed independent T K Govindan won by 12,425 votes, defeating P K Shyamala, wife of CPM state secretary M V Govindan. In Ambalappuzha, Sudhakaran, won.

In a twist, former CPM leaders Ayisha Potty and A Suresh, who joined Congress and contested from Kottarakkara and Malampuzha, respectively, were defeated. UDF’s decision to back P K Sasi in Ottapalam also failed to yield results.

D Dhanuraj, chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research, told the TNIE that UDF’s strategy of fielding estranged CPM leaders as independent candidates was a tactical move. “An interesting aspect is that CPM sympathisers themselves worked against the party. Fielding such candidates also had a spillover effect in other constituencies,” he said.