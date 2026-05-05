UDF’s independent experiment pays off in Left strongholds

KOCHI: UDF’s “independent experiment” in traditional Left strongholds, fielding leaders who have broken away from the CPM or the LDF, has yielded success.
Among the prominent faces fielded by UDF as independents were expelled CPM Kannur district committee member V Kunhikrishnan, former CPM leader T K Govindan and veteran leader G Sudhakaran who snapped his six-decade-long association with the party.
In Payyannur, Kunhikrishnan wrested the seat from CPM by 7,487 votes, defeating T I Madhusoodanan. In Taliparamba, UDF-backed independent T K Govindan won by 12,425 votes, defeating P K Shyamala, wife of CPM state secretary M V Govindan. In Ambalappuzha, Sudhakaran, won.
In a twist, former CPM leaders Ayisha Potty and A Suresh, who joined Congress and contested from Kottarakkara and Malampuzha, respectively, were defeated. UDF’s decision to back P K Sasi in Ottapalam also failed to yield results.
D Dhanuraj, chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research, told the TNIE that UDF’s strategy of fielding estranged CPM leaders as independent candidates was a tactical move. “An interesting aspect is that CPM sympathisers themselves worked against the party. Fielding such candidates also had a spillover effect in other constituencies,” he said.
KPCC chief Sunny Joseph said there was a strong belief that CPM strongholds could be breached if one of their own contested against them. “In Payyannur, Kunhikrishnan was reluctant to enter the fray. However, mounting pressure and the assurance of UDF support eventually persuaded him, and he went on to secure a resounding victory,” Sunny said.
Kunhikrishnan was expelled from CPM in January after he raised allegations of financial irregularities in the collection and utilisation of funds. Govindan severed ties with the party in protest against the decision to field Shyamala in Taliparamba. Former minister Sudhakaran chose not to renew his party membership, citing years of deliberate isolation and denial of basic organisational dignity.
Rebel upset
V Kunhikrishnan (Payyannur): 76,640
Defeated T I Madhusoodanan (CPM) by 7,487 votes
T K Govindan (Taliparamba): 90,946
Defeated P K Shyamala (CPM) by 12,568 votes
G Sudhakaran (Ambalappuzha): 75,184
Defeated H Salam (CPM) by 27,935 votes