Anti-incumbency wave softened SIR blow in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting to rest anxieties of a potential sabotage of the people’s verdict, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls appears to have had no major impact in the assembly polls. LDF trailed UDF in both constituencies where number of votes increased and declined as part of the revision.

The figures suggest that the SIR process was carried out in a more meticulous manner in Kerala than in other states, and could not have had a greater impact than the anti-incumbency wave that swept the state. While a total of 7,07,903 votes were cut following the SIR process in the state, 47 constituencies posted an increase in number of voters, while 93 saw a dip. Incidentally, all constituencies where the voter count increased were in the northern districts.

A detailed pre- and post-SIR analysis by TNIE suggests that out of the 93 constituencies where the number of votes declined, 66 were won by UDF and only 24 by LDF. Incidentally, the LDF won 72 of the same set of constituencies in 2021, while the UDF struggled to a total of 21.

Among the 46 constituencies which lost more than 10,000 votes, UDF picked up 21 from LDF, while two were won by NDA. On a more comforting note, the Left maintained its 12 sitting seats, while UDF won 11. The pattern was repeated in the 47 constituencies where votes increased. While UDF maintained a clear lead by winning 36 seats, LDF secured 11 seats. LDF had secured an upper hand in 27 of these constituencies in 2021, while UDF won 20.

Though the three seats where BJP won saw a significant reduction in voter numbers – Nemom, Kazhakkoottam and Chathannoor – some of the seats where the party secured second position saw an increased voter count.