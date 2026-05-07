Criticism rises against Suresh Gopi as BJP vote share declines in Thrissur

KOCHI: The decline in vote share in assembly segments under the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency has triggered a debate within the BJP with a section of leaders blaming the party leadership and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi for not delivering any major project to the district.

BJP leaders have expressed surprise over the sharp decline in vote share, particularly in the Thrissur assembly constituency. While the vote share in Manalur and Nattika showed a remarkable increase compared to 2021, the performance in the other five constituencies was disappointing.

“Expectations were high when we got a representative elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time. I agree the burden of expectation is heavy. But Suresh Gopi should have convinced the central leadership to grant a mega project for Kerala.

This would have helped convince the people that BJP is a pro-development party. Suresh Gopi’s charisma was a key factor that helped BJP win in Thrissur. We need to deliver to gain the confidence of voters,” a senior leader said.

The office of the MP said administrative sanction has been provided for works worth Rs 7.135 crore in Thrissur under the MPLAD scheme till date. A total of 369 cases were recommended for medical assistance under PMNRF, and assistance amounting to Rs 49.90 lakh was distributed to beneficiaries. But party workers say the BJP should bring mega projects. Though there have been assurances about granting AIIMS and Central Forensic Science Research Lab, nothing has materialised.