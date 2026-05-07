Digital University of Kerala VC Saji Gopinath quits KSCSTE after governor's intervention

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Digital University of Kerala (DUK) Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath has stepped down from the post of interim executive vice-president of the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) - the state’s apex science and technology body - shortly after he was appointed to the post by the outgoing LDF government.

In the wake of a petition from Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) that Gopinath’s appointment to the post constituted a violation of rules, Governor Rajendra Arlekar sought an explanation from the academic. The DUK VC had reportedly not obtained the permission of the governor, who as Chancellor is his appointing authority, before taking up the additional responsibility.

“Gopinath was told that he could continue with only one of the two posts,” said a source. Gopinath reportedly decided to step down from the new role especially in the wake of the LDF losing power and a new government set to assume charge soon.

The selection of a new executive vice president in KSCSTE, when the Model Code of Conduct for election was operational, had come under a cloud. Following complaints, the government postponed an interview for selection to the post.

Notably, the LDF government had taken disciplinary action against the then joint director of Technical Education Ciza Thomas when she assumed the additional role of interim VC of the Technological University. The action was on the grounds that she did not obtain the government’s approval.