Director Ranjith seeks relaxation of bail conditions, citing health issues

KOCHI: Director Ranjith on Thursday approached the Ernakulam First Class Judicial Magistrate Court seeking relaxation of the bail conditions imposed on him in the sexual assault case registered against him. In his petition, Ranjith sought permission to travel outside Ernakulam district, citing health issues.

The court sought a response from the police on the plea.

Ranjith was arrested on March 31 in connection with a sexual assault complaint filed by a young actress. According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place on January 30 inside a caravan at a film shooting location. The actress alleged that the director behaved inappropriately with her during the shoot.

The Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court had earlier granted him bail with strict conditions. Ranjith, in his defence, claimed that the allegations against him were false and allegedly motivated by personal resentment after he reportedly criticised the actress’s performance and removed certain scenes from the film.

He was released from jail after being granted bail on the 11th day following his arrest. The bail conditions included appearing before the investigating officer every Monday for the next three months, not leaving Ernakulam district, surrendering his passport, refraining from visiting the place where the alleged incident occurred, and appearing before investigators whenever summoned.