First envisioned in 2017, Vypeen beach corridor work set to begin

KOCHI: After remaining in limbo for nearly nine years, work on the Vypeen beach corridor is all set to commence. Enforcement of the model code of conduct (MCC), following the announcement of the assembly elections, had brought the project to a halt — after it was inaugurated in February. According to tourism department officials, the contract has been awarded, and work will be initiated as soon as the MCC is lifted.

“All procedures associated with the implementation of the project have been completed. Even the contractor has been selected. The delay has been due to the assembly elections and the MCC,” an official said.

The project was first envisioned in 2017. The project got a shot in the arm last July when the revised proposal received administrative sanction. As the first step in the project’s implementation, an inaugural function was held at Cherai Beach in February.

“The Cherai, Kuzhupilly and Munambam beaches will be covered under the project. Cherai is one of the district’s main beaches and a highly sought-after destination. The aim of the project is to popularise the lesser-known beaches,” said the official.

He said the project has been sanctioned Rs 2.97 crore. “As per the project proposal, infrastructure at the beaches will be developed to provide tourists a seamless experience. The existing facilities will be renovated, and basic amenities like snack bars, toilets, rain shelters and children’s play area will be constructed,” he added.