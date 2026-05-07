Kerala

Kerala elections result: Pinarayi Vijayan draws flak at CPI meet

The party state secretariat and executive meetings held on Wednesday felt that LDF’s projection of one leader in the election campaign backfired.
The party meet felt that Pinarayi’s remarks and the government’s administrative failures added to the defeat.
The party meet felt that Pinarayi’s remarks and the government’s administrative failures added to the defeat. (Photo | Express)
Express News Service
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THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could spell more trouble for the Left, the CPI leadership has reserved severe criticism for Pinarayi Vijayan. The party state secretariat and executive meetings held on Wednesday felt that LDF’s projection of one leader in the election campaign backfired.

“The sole focus was on one leader. When the opposition projected team UDF, we had one leader as our poster boy and star campaigner.

This could have been avoided. His style of functioning also added to the scale of defeat. We must remember that he’s at an advanced age,” pointed out a secretariat member.

The CPI felt that a number of other reasons, including minority consolidation and opposition from different groups, also played a role. The party meet felt that Pinarayi’s remarks and government’s administrative failures added to the defeat.

The LDF’s failure to keep away from controversial remarks made by SNDP Yogam leader Vellappally Natesan too came under criticism.

The party meet felt that Pinarayi’s remarks and the government’s administrative failures added to the defeat.
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Pinarayi Vijayan
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