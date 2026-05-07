Kerala Governor dissolves 15th Legislative Assembly

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has dissolved the 15th legislative assembly of the state, days after the results of the 2026 Assembly elections were declared on Monday.

According to a gazette notification made public on Thursday, the Governor dissolved the assembly on Wednesday.

"In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by sub-clause (b) of clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Kerala, hereby dissolve the Fifteenth Kerala Legislative Assembly with effect from today, the 6th day of May, 2026," the notification said.

The move follows the declaration of the results of the April 9 Kerala assembly polls in which the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) emerged victorious by winning 102 of the 140 seats.

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) suffered a huge defeat as it could get only 35 seats.

The BJP gained a foothold in the state by winning three seats.

Marxist veteran Pinarayi Vijayan had tendered his resignation as Chief Minister following the declaration of the results.

(With inputs from PTI)