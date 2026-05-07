Kerala Leader of Opposition post: CPM backs Pinarayi, CPI not too keen

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid speculation over the next leader of the opposition, the CPM leadership is largely united in backing Pinarayi Vijayan. Although Wednesday’s secretariat meeting did not formalise the decision, most members, including K N Balagopal and Saji Cherian, were in favour of him leading the opposition, citing the party’s reduced strength in the assembly.

Only if Pinarayi declines the role will the party consider alternatives, with Balagopal as the preferred choice. There is also talk of an arrangement with Pinarayi as leader of the opposition and Balagopal as deputy leader. The party feels that considering the UDF’s brutal majority and the presence of a BJP block in the House, someone who can effectively take on the two fronts should be given the task.

Meanwhile, a section in the CPI has opposed naming Pinarayi as leader of the opposition. Speaking to the media in Delhi, CPI MP Santhosh Kumar called for a change in leadership: “It’s a deeply humiliating defeat. We never expected such a debacle. There are many reasons. We need new faces to lead the movement… a new opposition leader and deputy leader are needed,” he said.

The CPI secretariat and executive meetings also witnessed severe criticism against Pinarayi, as many felt that his style of functioning and remarks contributed to the front’s defeat. However, state secretary Binoy Viswam said the party would not interfere in selection of Leaderof Opposition as it’s the sole prerogative of the CPM. CPI is likely to demand for the deputy leader post.