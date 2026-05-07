LDF vote erosion, BJP surge unseat Mathew T Thomas in Tiruvalla

PATHANAMTHITTA: The defeat of ISJD leader and sitting MLA Mathew T Thomas in Tiruvalla is being attributed to a sharp erosion of Left votes, with a section reportedly shifting to the BJP, according to post-poll assessments. A perceptible consolidation of Christian votes in favour of the BJP is also cited as a key factor.

Cracks in traditional Left strongholds enabled NDA candidate Anoop Antony to make significant inroads across the constituency. From the opening round, Anoop Antony established a lead in Kunnanthanam and went on to surge ahead in panchayats such as Kaviyoor and Kuttoor. He also secured second positions in Tiruvalla municipality and several panchayats, including Anicadu, Mallappally, Nedumpram and Peringara.

In contrast to the 2021 assembly election—when Mathew T Thomas polled 62,178 votes against NDA candidate Ashokan Kulanada’s 22,674—the ISJD leader saw his vote share drop by 20,155 this time. The NDA, meanwhile, improved its tally by 20,404 votes, underlining a decisive shift in voter preference.

Thomas eventually finished third, trailing Anoop by 1,055 votes. The LDF managed to lead only in Nedumpram, signalling a broad-based weakening across the constituency. The front’s slip to third position even in Tiruvalla municipality marks a significant setback.

The outcome has also cost the Indian Socialist Janata Dal its assembly presence, with the party losing all three seats it contested, including Tiruvalla.