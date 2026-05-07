Milk Producers' Union unhappy over delay in Milma price rise decision

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the lifting of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on Wednesday, Milma has remained non-committal regarding the timing of its proposed milk price hike. While the Board of Directors had officially approved a Rs 4 per litre increase during an April 29 meeting, formalising a recommendation already cleared by the LDF government, the decision was deferred due to the complexities surrounding the election cycle.

Currently, the Board remains divided on how to proceed now that the restrictions have ceased to exist. A significant faction within the Board advocates for consulting the newly formed government before making a formal announcement.

Milma chairman K S Mani confirmed that while the hike is inevitable, with Rs 3.75 of the Rs 4 increase earmarked for farmers, professional courtesy dictates waiting for a dialogue with the incoming minister. He added that a Board meeting would be convened shortly to finalise the timeline.

However, this cautious approach has met stiff resistance from the Ernakulam Regional Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU). The union, which staged a walkout during the previous board meeting, is critical of further delays, arguing that a price adjustment is over three years overdue.

They contend that dairy farmers are in ‘distress’ due to the soaring costs of cattle feed and labour, compounded by a sharp decline in milk production during the summer months.