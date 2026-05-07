NSS, SNDP Yogam hail UDF victory in Kerala, stay neutral on chief minister pick

ALAPPUZHA/KOTTAYAM: Showering accolades on the UDF leadership for the front’s sweeping victory in the assembly polls, the NSS and SNDP Yogam chiefs have indicated that they do not favour any particular candidate for the chief minister’s post and that they would stay neutral on the issue.

SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan told media in Alappuzha on Wednesday that all three Congress leaders in the race to become the next Kerala chief minister are capable and the decision on leadership ultimately rests with the Congress high command.

Stressing on neutrality, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the organisation will not propose any name for the top post.

“The NSS has no issue with whoever assuming the chief minister’s post. The role should be filled by someone with talent and experience,” Nair said while interacting with media persons at Perunna.

Commenting on the possibility of V D Satheesan occupying the top post, Nair quipped, “Isn’t that the Congress’ decision? Shouldn’t it be accepted?”

However, he reminded that there are individuals within the party who are more senior than Satheesan. Nair clarified that his disagreements with Satheesan over the latter’s stand on certain issues still exists and that he would ask him to correct them.

On UDF’s victory, Nair said it is not attributable to any single individual’s efforts.

“It is a reflection of the public’s desire for change after being fed up with the current government.”

He also described the election outcome as “a victory for democracy”, asserting that the Left’s defeat was due to internal issues rather than anti-incumbency sentiments.