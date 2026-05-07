'One Kerala Story communalists should note': Tharoor hails state as model of communal harmony

NEW DELHI: One "Kerala Story" from the recent election results that communalists should note is that a Muslim majority constituency elected a Christian, a Hindu majority constituency elected a Muslim and a Christian majority constituency elected a Muslim, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has said.

The MP from Thiruvananthapuram asserted that Kerala remains a model of communal harmony and is a state where people see human beings first and caste or religion later.

"One KeralaStory from the recent election results that communalists should note: a Muslim majority constituency, Thavanur, elected a Christian, VS Joy; a Hindu majority constituency, Kalamassery, elected a Muslim. VE Abdul Gafoor; and a Christian majority constituency, Kochi, elected a Muslim, Muhammed Shiyas," Tharoor said in a post on X late Wednesday night.

"Despite some influence from the national trends in favour of identity politics, Kerala remains a model of communal harmony, a state where people see human beings first and caste or religion later," Tharoor said.

The UDF secured 102 seats out of 140 seats in the Assembly elections, with the Congress emerging as the single largest party with 63 seats. With this victory, the 10-year rule of the Left government has also come to an end.