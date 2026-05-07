Thalikkulam woman's family seeks thorough probe into her death

THRISSUR: The death of Sunitha M S, a Thalikkulam native and animal welfare activist, has triggered allegations of foul play, with her husband and family seeking a detailed investigation into the circumstances that led to her fatal injuries in Bengaluru. Sunitha, who was admitted to a private medical college hospital in Thrissur on May 3 after being brought from Bengaluru, died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.

According to her husband Sinto Antony, he was informed by Sunitha’s colleagues that she had been found unconscious and admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru. They told him she had suffered the injuries while resisting an alleged sexual assault by her employer, a Bengaluru-based Malayali, Deepak Krishna.

Sinto said he rushed to Bengaluru upon receiving the call and later shifted Sunitha to Thrissur. “As I was unfamiliar with the language and the local police system, I could not file a complaint there immediately. After bringing her back, the matter was taken up with the Thrissur Town East police, who communicated with the Bengaluru police,” Sinto told TNIE. His statement was recorded by the Bengaluru police on Wednesday, he added.