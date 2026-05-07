Thalikkulam woman's family seeks thorough probe into her death

THRISSUR: The death of Sunitha M S, a Thalikkulam native and animal welfare activist, has triggered allegations of foul play, with her husband and family seeking a detailed investigation into the circumstances that led to her fatal injuries in Bengaluru. Sunitha, who was admitted to a private medical college hospital in Thrissur on May 3 after being brought from Bengaluru, died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.
According to her husband Sinto Antony, he was informed by Sunitha’s colleagues that she had been found unconscious and admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru. They told him she had suffered the injuries while resisting an alleged sexual assault by her employer, a Bengaluru-based Malayali, Deepak Krishna.
Sinto said he rushed to Bengaluru upon receiving the call and later shifted Sunitha to Thrissur. “As I was unfamiliar with the language and the local police system, I could not file a complaint there immediately. After bringing her back, the matter was taken up with the Thrissur Town East police, who communicated with the Bengaluru police,” Sinto told TNIE. His statement was recorded by the Bengaluru police on Wednesday, he added.
Sunitha had been working since April 17 for Deepak, caring for stray dogs rescued by him for a monthly payment of Rs 40,000. She and Sinto had earlier been jointly looking after 162 stray dogs at their residence in Thalikkulam.
The family has also pointed to certain disclosures made by Sunitha in February 2025 regarding alleged irregularities she had witnessed while lodged in Attakulangara jail in connection with an attempt-to-murder case.
She had then alleged that Sherin, the convict in the Bhaskara Karanavar murder case, who was in the jail at that time, received VIP treatment and claimed that she had links with then Jail DGP and a minister. The family has urged investigators to examine whether any of these aspects have a bearing on the present case.