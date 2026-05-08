Venugopal, Satheesan or Chennithala: Congress observers submit Kerala report to Kharge

The two Congress observers appointed to gauge the views of newly elected MLAs in Kerala have submitted their report to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, urging the party high command to take a final decision on the chief ministerial candidate., reported PTI.

With the report now submitted, the focus has shifted to the national capital, where the Congress leadership has summoned senior Kerala leaders for discussions on government formation and the selection of the Chief Minister.

Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, and Kerala Congress president Sunny Joseph are all arriving in Delhi for talks with the central leadership on government formation.

Sources said the top leadership is likely to hold discussions with all three contenders — AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, Satheesan, and Chennithala — before finalising the chief ministerial candidate. They are also expected to meet Kerala in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi.

Earlier, observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik interacted with all newly elected Congress MLAs, party MPs, and some former MPs during a two-day visit to Kerala. They met legislators individually, collected their views, and returned to Delhi late after submitting their findings to the party leadership.