Venugopal, Satheesan or Chennithala: Congress observers submit Kerala report to Kharge

The two Congress observers appointed to gauge the views of newly elected MLAs in Kerala have submitted their report to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, urging the party high command to take a final decision on the chief ministerial candidate., reported PTI.
With the report now submitted, the focus has shifted to the national capital, where the Congress leadership has summoned senior Kerala leaders for discussions on government formation and the selection of the Chief Minister.
Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, and Kerala Congress president Sunny Joseph are all arriving in Delhi for talks with the central leadership on government formation.
Sources said the top leadership is likely to hold discussions with all three contenders — AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, Satheesan, and Chennithala — before finalising the chief ministerial candidate. They are also expected to meet Kerala in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi.
Earlier, observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik interacted with all newly elected Congress MLAs, party MPs, and some former MPs during a two-day visit to Kerala. They met legislators individually, collected their views, and returned to Delhi late after submitting their findings to the party leadership.
Sources said a majority of MLAs are supporting Venugopal for the Chief Minister’s post, while public sentiment is seen to be in favour of Satheesan. Supporters of both leaders have already put up posters and banners in Delhi and Kerala backing their preferred candidates, and student groups in Delhi are also reportedly preparing to welcome Satheesan on his arrival.
While submitting their report, Maken and Wasnik briefed Kharge on the opinions expressed by MLAs, MPs, and former MPs. Following this, Kharge has called all three contenders for consultations before taking a final call on the top post.
Venugopal is also said to be keen on becoming Chief Minister and is reportedly leveraging his influence within the party leadership. His proximity to Rahul Gandhi is considered an advantage. However, some party insiders believe Rahul Gandhi may prefer Venugopal to continue at the national level, given his performance in organisational responsibilities and the trust he enjoys.
Satheesan, meanwhile, enjoys strong support among grassroots workers in Kerala and has emerged as the prominent public face of the party in recent years. His supporters have also staged public demonstrations backing his claim to the top post.
Chennithala, a senior and experienced leader, is seen as a veteran who has worked extensively at the grassroots level, and this may be his last opportunity to assume the top leadership role.
In the Kerala Assembly elections, the Congress won 63 seats on its own, while the United Democratic Front secured a total of 102 seats in the 140-member House, marking a strong comeback in the state.
(With inputs from PTI)