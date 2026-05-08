Woman killed after speeding car mounts footpath at Kowdiar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 24 year old woman was killed and several others were injured after a speeding car allegedly lost control and rammed into pedestrians and vehicles at Kowdiar on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Noushika, a native of Palakkad. She was walking along the footpath with her husband, Aashiq, when the accident occurred at around 10.30 am.

According to police, the Innova Crysta, allegedly moving at high speed, went out of control and veered onto the footpath, first hitting the couple. The vehicle then crashed into multiple vehicles on the road before colliding with a Swift car coming from the opposite direction and coming to a halt.

Noushika suffered critical injuries in the accident and was rushed to SUT Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Her husband and several others also sustained injuries.

Police said seven people were taken to hospital, with four reported to be seriously injured. Two other pedestrians were also among those hit by the speeding vehicle.

The driver of the Innova Crysta escaped unhurt. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and whether overspeeding allegedly caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.