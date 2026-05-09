Call of the Kaavu: How Kerala's sacred groves are becoming biodiversity lifelines

Cut off from the din and dust of highway construction in Paravur, the air inside the Sree Vanadurga Temple sacred grove in Ezhikkara panchayat is noticeably cooler and calmer. Thick foliage filters the sunlight, while the sounds of birds and insects feels like soothing symphony.

Though modest in size, the ‘kaavu’ here is among five sacred groves selected recently for a pilot ecological preservation project launched by the Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB). The other sites are in Pattancherry (Palakkad), Villiappally (Kozhikode), Iritty (Kannur) and Udma (Kasaragod).



Sacred groves, or kaavus, can perhaps be described as Kerala’s oldest forms of community-led conservation. Traditionally believed to be the abode of serpent deities, goddesses or ancestral spirits, these forest patches survived because communities considered them sacred.



Cutting trees, disturbing the soil or harming fauna within them was forbidden. It was, in a way, worship of Mother Nature. Notably, the chief deity at the Ezhikkara temple is ‘Vanadurga’, considered as a nature-guarding manifestation of Adi Parashakti — the supreme primordial energy.



“This temple is over 150 years old,” says Sarath Kumar, president of the temple committee. “It comes under a trust managed by the Kudumbi community here. We are responsible for protecting the grove and the shrine.”