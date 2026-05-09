CPM rebels plan common platform for ‘alternative Left politics’ in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: Elated by the results of the just-concluded assembly polls, groups and individuals who were alienated from the CPM due to different reasons are planning to form a common platform to further the ‘alternative left politics’ in Kerala.

The rebels are particularly enthused by the victories of former CPM leaders T K Govindan in Taliparamba and V Kunhikrishnan in Payyannur.

The meeting of these groups is likely to be held in Kozhikode in the coming days. “There are several people with Left orientation who kept away from electoral politics due to their disenchantment with the current plight of the CPM. Such people actively took part in this election, which is visible in the results,” said N V Balakrishanan, social activist and former CPM Koyilandi area secretary.

“There are also people inside the party who are dejected with the current way of functioning of the CPM. The claim that the party will rectify its mistakes is a big joke. I have a bundle of rectification documents with me but none of them was put into practice,” he said, adding that CPM had almost reached a point of no-return. He said the thought of a new platform for the like-minded people stemmed from the realisation that the mistakes committed by the CPM cannot be corrected. “The idea is still in its embryonic stage. We will have to sit and discuss the future course of action,” Balakrishnan said.

T K Govindan, former member of CPM Kannur district secretariat, who won election as a UDF-backed independent from Taliparamba, said those who will be expelled from the party for speaking up against the leadership will not be orphaned.