Former DGP P J Alexander passes away in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former DGP P J Alexander, 89, passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. He was a 1960-batch IPS officer.

He had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments for a long time.

Public viewing will be held at his residence in Kowdiar from 5 pm on May 11. Funeral services will be conducted at his residence at 10 am on May 12, followed by services at All Saints Marthoma Church, Kottarakkara, at 2.30 pm. The burial will be held thereafter. His first posting was as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Kozhikode. During his long career, he served as SP in Palakkad, Kozhikode and Alappuzha. He became Deputy Inspector General in 1975 and later held several key positions.

He retired in 1994 while serving as Chairman and Managing Director of KSIDC.

He remained active in public discussions on police reforms and frequently delivered lectures on law enforcement and policing. He is survived by wife Omana Jacob Alexander, daughters Preethi Alexander and Nithu Jacob. His son Alexander P Jacob predeceased him.