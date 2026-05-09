High command yet to decide on Kerala CM amid intense factional campaigns

The suspense over Kerala’s next Chief Minister persisted on Saturday as Congress leaders held an extended round of discussions in New Delhi, but no final decision emerged from the meeting.

AICC general secretary and Congress state in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi told reporters that deliberations on the leadership issue were still ongoing. She confirmed that all Congress MLAs had signed a one-line resolution authorising the high command to take the final call on who will lead the new United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala.

Deepa Dasmunshi said the ultimate decision will be made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

The crucial discussions in Delhi are reportedly nearing it's end after intense lobbying, public campaigns and internal consultations within the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) following its sweeping Assembly election victory.

The high-level meeting, which commenced at 4 pm at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, is being attended by senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, V D Satheesan, K C Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC chief Sunny Joseph. AICC observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken, who submitted their report to Kharge on Friday after consulting MLAs and alliance partners, are also participating in the deliberations.

The leadership question has triggered visible factional mobilisation across Kerala, with supporters of senior Congress leaders V D Satheesan, K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala openly campaigning for their respective leaders through posters, flex boards, road shows and demonstrations.

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Saturday indicated that the decision-making process in New Delhi had entered its final phase.

“The information from Delhi is that discussions on the chief ministerial candidate will be completed within 24 hours,” Muraleedharan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

However, he cautioned that public displays of support alone would not determine the leadership issue.

“Flex boards and demonstrations cannot decide who becomes Chief Minister. I conveyed the sentiments of the people from my constituency to the party leadership,” he said, adding that seniority was not the only criterion and that the opinions of coalition partners and MLAs would also be taken into account.