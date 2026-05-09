INTERVIEW | League shouldn’t create impression that it controls UDF: Sukumaran Nair

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair has cautioned the IUML against creating an impression that it controls the next UDF government. Speaking exclusively to the TNIE, Sukumaran Nair said that if the League genuinely wished the UDF to survive and function smoothly, it should refrain from such actions. Excerpts:

Are the alleged attempts by the IUML to intervene in the Congress’ internal affairs, particularly in the selection of the chief minister, desirable when the party has 63 MLAs of its own?

No, they are not desirable. Any pressure exerted by the League, irrespective of whom it is intended to benefit, would ultimately harm that individual.

Do you think the League should refrain from such interventions?

The League should not create the impression that it controls governance under the UDF government by intervening in the chief ministerial selection process. They should not create circumstances that would allow this to happen.

Given the present political atmosphere in which BJP has secured three MLAs in the assembly, do you think League’s attempts to influence Congress’ decision-making could vitiate the communal atmosphere in the state?

The League should exercise greater caution while intervening in such matters. I would also say that it would be better if the League leadership adopted a more cautious stand so as not to give room for communalism. The Congress has 63 MLAs and let them take their own decision. The League shouldn’t provide room for communal thinking.