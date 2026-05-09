INTERVIEW | League shouldn’t create impression that it controls UDF: Sukumaran Nair

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair has cautioned the IUML against creating an impression that it controls the next UDF government. Speaking exclusively to the TNIE, Sukumaran Nair said that if the League genuinely wished the UDF to survive and function smoothly, it should refrain from such actions. Excerpts:
Are the alleged attempts by the IUML to intervene in the Congress’ internal affairs, particularly in the selection of the chief minister, desirable when the party has 63 MLAs of its own?
No, they are not desirable. Any pressure exerted by the League, irrespective of whom it is intended to benefit, would ultimately harm that individual.
Do you think the League should refrain from such interventions?
The League should not create the impression that it controls governance under the UDF government by intervening in the chief ministerial selection process. They should not create circumstances that would allow this to happen.
Given the present political atmosphere in which BJP has secured three MLAs in the assembly, do you think League’s attempts to influence Congress’ decision-making could vitiate the communal atmosphere in the state?
The League should exercise greater caution while intervening in such matters. I would also say that it would be better if the League leadership adopted a more cautious stand so as not to give room for communalism. The Congress has 63 MLAs and let them take their own decision. The League shouldn’t provide room for communal thinking.
Do you think the League’s failure to act cautiously could create problems in the future?
During the controversy over allotting a fifth ministerial berth to the League in the previous UDF government, the NSS had demanded Ramesh Chennithala’s induction into the government in a key position. Though the demand was accepted and Chennithala became the home minister, it later created difficulties for him. He was compelled to publicly state that he should not be viewed merely as a Hindu and that he did not belong to any particular camp.
This is the issue with the community organisations. This time, therefore, the NSS has made it clear that it is not proposing anyone for the chief minister post. We have no objection to whoever is chosen. Similarly, any pressure exerted by the League in favour of anyone will ultimately prove detrimental to them.
These controversies have already cast a shadow over the incoming government’s image. What is your take?
The UDF’s emphatic victory was the result of people voting beyond caste, religion and politics. Therefore, the victory belongs to everyone. No individual, party or organisation has the right to claim exclusive credit for it.
Why has the Congress high command been unable to put an end to these public protests in support of a particular leader and the continuing internal feud?
In my view, this reflects either a lack of control or an attempt merely to convince the public that action is being taken. Once one individual resorted to the most deplorable kind of conduct and those actions began attracting attention, others began to follow the same path.
The pressure tactics, instances of interference are taking the sheen off the UDF’s victory.