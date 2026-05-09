KSRTC for gender ticketing to gauge free travel impact

KOCHI: KSRTC is set to introduce a new ‘gender ticketing’ system across all its services starting Saturday. The data will help the corporation estimate the economic impact of implementing the Congress party’s poll promise of free travel for women under the Indira Guarantee. To facilitate this, the deputy general manager of the KSRTC IT section has issued an order to update the software in all Electronic Ticket Machines (ETMs).

Conductors have been directed to ensure every commuter’s gender is accurately logged, providing the finance department with a clear picture of the potential liability.

While this flagship UDF manifesto promise is expected to be fully operational once the new government formally assumes office, the statistical drive will allow for precise budgetary allocations.

By tracking daily and monthly ridership, the corporation aims to streamline the subsidy process through what is set to be one of the state’s largest social welfare assessments. Congress implemented the scheme in Karnataka SRTC when it came to power there. Tamil Nadu also rolled out similar scheme in select areas.