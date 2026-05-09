Tigress cub Mangala shifted to Thrissur zoo

IDUKKI: Mangala, the tigress cub rescued from the Periyar Tiger Reserve nearly six years ago, was shifted to the Thrissur Zoological Park on Thursday after wildlife experts concluded the animal could not be released back into the wild due to permanent vision impairment.

Mangala was found abandoned near the Mangala Devi temple area inside the reserve as a two-month-old cub with severely impaired vision and a paralysed hind leg. Forest officials had initially monitored the area hoping the mother tigress would return, but the cub was later shifted to the reserve’s rescue centre after it became weak due to the cold climatic conditions in the high-altitude forest region.

According to forest officials, the cub underwent years of treatment, rehabilitation and behavioural conditioning at the rescue centre. While the hind leg gradually recovered through medication, physiotherapy and swimming exercises, medical examinations later confirmed that Mangala’s vision could never be fully restored.

Officials said attempts were also made to prepare the tigress for a possible return to the forest by reducing human interaction and encouraging natural hunting behaviour. However, experts concluded that releasing the animal into the wild could make it vulnerable to attacks from other animals and increase the risk of injuries.

After reaching Thrissur, Mangala will initially be housed at the zoo’s rescue facility where detailed medical examinations and blood tests will be conducted. Zoo authorities will later assess the tigress’ behaviour and health before gradually introducing it to other tigers under managed care.