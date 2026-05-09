UP, HSS students to get access to Little KITEs IT clubs in Kerala

KOCHI: The Little KITEs IT Clubs are expanding. The clubs, which were until now open to high school students of state syllabus schools, will now be expanded to the upper primary and higher secondary sections, giving more young minds the opportunity to bridge textbook knowledge with cutting-edge technology to create solutions beneficial to society.

There are currently 2,248 Little KITEs Clubs in the state with 78,336 students as members.

“The expansion will be done in the coming years,” said Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) CEO K Anvar Sadath. “Expenses for the expansion will be sourced from the `38.5 crore plan fund allocated to KITE for various purposes.”

Anvar said the project will piggyback on existing infrastructure in schools. “However, Little KITEs for higher secondary will be allotted on the basis of screening and selection. We will shortlist members based on the interest shown by students and teachers who will act as mentors. So, only select schools will get the units.”

As for eligibility, only Class VII students will be eligible in upper primary section, while in higher secondary section, Class XI students will be given prominence since Class XII students will be busy with preparations for the board exams. “For the Class XI students, Little KITEs will not be a new experience as they have been its members,” Anvar said.

As for infrastructure, Anvar said the labs have already been set up in schools. “Students can use the laptops in the laboratories when those are not in use. KITE has distributed around 2 lakh laptops since 2018.”