Congress workers bound to accept high command decision on Kerala CM: Muraleedharan

K Muraleedharan on Sunday said party workers were bound to accept the decision of the high command on the selection of the next Chief Minister of Kerala.

He was responding to reporters’ questions amid ongoing discussions within the Indian National Congress over the leadership issue following the UDF’s victory in the April 9 Assembly elections.

Muraleedharan said the current debate over the chief ministerial post had not overshadowed the victory of the party-led UDF.

"These are usual in the party. Let the decision come. It is the responsibility of every Congress worker to accept the decision of the leadership," he said.

Senior Congress leaders V D Satheesan, K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala are considered frontrunners for the chief ministerial post, with the final decision to be taken by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge following a resolution passed by the newly elected 63 Congress MLAs.

On Saturday, the party president and senior leaders met with Satheesan, Venugopal, and Chennithala.

Supporters of the three leaders also held rallies, erected hoardings, and engaged in arguments on social media, prompting the party leadership to intervene.