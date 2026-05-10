Drunk man drives off with police jeep in Kannur, arrested within minutes

KANNUR: A police jeep was stolen from the compound of the cyber police station in Kannur in the early hours of Saturday, raising serious concerns over the security arrangements. The accused – Hamsath, 49, a native of Thozhiyur, Guruvayur – was apprehended soon after some suspicious residents informed the police.

The accused allegedly drove away with the jeep while under the influence of alcohol and roamed through the town in the stolen vehicle. However, when the jeep reached a roadside eatery near Kavitha Theatre, people at the spot grew suspicious of the driver’s behaviour after noticing that he appeared heavily drunk.

Local residents immediately alerted the night-patrolling police team. Acting on the information, the patrol officers intercepted the vehicle and arrested the accused within minutes of the theft.

The police recovered the stolen jeep, took the accused into custody, and later remanded him after registering a case.

“[The accused] came to the town police station in an intoxicated condition and complained that his mobile phone was missing. Considering his state, the officers asked him to sit outside. During that time, he reportedly went to the cyber police station which is near the town police station and drove off with the jeep,” an official said. “There is usually no security arrangement at the cyber station during night, and this might have helped him,” the official added. Officials said the accused had no previous theft cases against him.