INTERVIEW | 'Bite marks help in confirming identity of suspects': Forensic odontologist Padmakumar

Dr S K Padmakumar has been, for long, the Kerala Police’s go-to forensic odontologist for piecing together dental evidence and bite mark analysis, which can play a crucial role in cracking complex cases. In this wideranging interview, Dr Padmakumar, who recently retired as head of the Oral Pathology and Microbiology Department at Government Dental College in Thiruvananthapuram, reflects on the cases that shaped his career. Some harrowing, some quietly heroic. He also throws light on oral cancer, common dental ailments, and the basics of dental hygiene

Forensic odontology has been a niche subject. Shall we start with a flashback?

Dr Jacob Zacharia has been regarded as the father of forensic odontology in Kerala. For decades, our work was limited. We did little more than confirm whether a sample was a bite mark or not. It changed in 2011, when I came across Dr Ashith B Acharya’s published work and realised that bite marks could be analysed in far greater depth… that suspects and victims could be identified from them. We then trained under Dr Ashith, a renowned forensic odontologist.

What was the first case that you took up?

It was a rape attempt on a 55-year-old woman. She had been bitten on her ear. The suspect was 18 or 19 years old. We took dental impressions, prepared models, made the necessary measurements and compared them against the mark using software. The analysis confirmed the suspect.

Is it possible to determine the gender or age of the person by analysing a bite mark?

That would be difficult from the bite mark alone. What a bite mark gives us is confirmation of identity. Teeth are arranged in an arch, and no two people’s arches are identical. Individual teeth carry their own characteristics — their position, degree of wear, rotation, and sharp or irregular edges. We examine whether these features are reproduced in the mark, take precise measurements, and superimpose the suspect’s dental model onto the mark using software.