Kerala HC grants interim stay in plea over proposed FIDE chess tournaments

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The High Court has granted an interim stay in a petition filed by Premier Chess Academy India Private Ltd regarding approvals for its proposed 'Chess for Everyone' FIDE-rated classical chess tournaments scheduled during 2026-27. The matter has been posted for further hearing on June 4, 2026.

The petition was filed regarding the pending approval process for FIDE-rated classical tournaments proposed for June, October and January 2027 under the academy's 'Chess for Everyone' initiative.

According to the plea, the academy sought directions to the Chess Association Kerala to consider and grant approval for the proposed tournaments and forward them to the All India Chess Federation within seven days.

The petition also requested that no other FIDE-rated tournaments be scheduled or approved during the dates proposed by the academy until disposal of the writ petition.

Premier Chess Academy said the 'Chess for Everyone' initiative aims to make international-rated chess more accessible and affordable for players in the state, particularly children and emerging talents who often have to travel outside the state for FIDE rating opportunities.

The academy said the initiative is intended to strengthen the state's chess scenario by increasing access to international-rated tournaments, supporting grassroots chess development, providing affordable playing opportunities, bringing international-standard events to Kerala and encouraging participation among juniors, women, seniors and emerging players.