Kerala organ harvesting racket mastermind nabbed in Delhi

KOCHI: The alleged mastermind of an illegal organ harvesting racket was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Ernakulam Rural Police on Sunday from Delhi.
Kasargod native Najeeb, who had been absconding after the case surfaced, was taken into custody following an intensive nationwide search operation.
Police sources said he is being brought to Ernakulam for detailed interrogation. A lookout circular had been issued against him on Saturday.
Investigators said Najeeb allegedly operated the illegal network under the guise of medical tourism. The gang is accused of arranging illegal organ transplants using forged documents and falsely presenting donors as close relatives of recipients.
Earlier, police had arrested six persons in connection with the case, including Najeeb’s wife, Rasheed.
The investigation revealed that the gang allegedly fabricated fake documents in the names of MPs, MLAs and judges to secure approvals for organ donation procedures.
According to police, the forged documents were prepared through digital studios operating out of Kunnathunadu and Pallikkara.
Police are also examining whether signatures and seals linked to hospitals and doctors were knowingly used to facilitate the illegal transplants. Investigators have begun probing the role of hospitals and intermediaries connected to the operation.
Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief KS Sudarshan is heading the investigation. Senior police officers said Najeeb’s interrogation is expected to reveal crucial details about the scale of the network, the number of victims involved, and whether the accused were linked to other criminal activities.
Officials suspect the case could expose a wider interstate organ donation racket operating under the cover of medical tourism.