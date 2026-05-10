Kerala organ harvesting racket mastermind nabbed in Delhi

KOCHI: The alleged mastermind of an illegal organ harvesting racket was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Ernakulam Rural Police on Sunday from Delhi.

Kasargod native Najeeb, who had been absconding after the case surfaced, was taken into custody following an intensive nationwide search operation.

Police sources said he is being brought to Ernakulam for detailed interrogation. A lookout circular had been issued against him on Saturday.

Investigators said Najeeb allegedly operated the illegal network under the guise of medical tourism. The gang is accused of arranging illegal organ transplants using forged documents and falsely presenting donors as close relatives of recipients.

Earlier, police had arrested six persons in connection with the case, including Najeeb’s wife, Rasheed.