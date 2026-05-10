Mohanlal to lend voice to two plays at AIR's relaunched drama fest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The year was 1993. On air was 'Jeevanulla Pratimakal', a radio drama penned by M Rajeev Kumar and directed by Sateesh on the life and trials of a nomadic tribe.

The cast was a line-up of famous sounds that marked Malayalam filmdom like those of veterans M G Soman, Karamana Janardhanan Nair, Aranmula Ponnamma, Jagadeesh, and Bhagyalakshmi. It also had a debut performance, of Mohanlal, then too a supertstar of Malayalam cinema, who was entering the faceless terrain of radio dramas, where voice was king. He did it again, in the late 1990s, with 'Kathukal Kadha Parayunnu' where his voice portrayed the role of a cop. Both the dramas have gone into AIR's iconic drama list.

Now, after a gap of nearly 25 years, Mohanlal is venturing again to let his sound play the protagonist in two radio dramas to be aired as part of AIR's Akhila Kerala Radio Nadakolsavam, which is being relaunched for the first time after Covid.

"Another hallmark is that the dramas are Mohanlal's first after he won the Dadasaheb Phalke award. That marks a milestone for the actor from the time in the early 1990s when he was a superstar and now, when he is a maestro," says Ruby Babu, transmission assistant, in-charge of the radio drama section at AIR, Thiruvananthapuram.