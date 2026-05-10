Poll bets go viral in Kerala as man gifts cow, boy shaves head after election results

MALAPPURAM: The assembly election campaign witnessed several unusual and friendly bets among rival supporters, many of which are now going viral on social media after results were announced.
In Poonjar, NDA candidate P C George had boldly declared that he was ready to bet Rs 1 crore on his victory. In Beypore, UDF candidate P V Anvar promised to shave his head, wear earrings and walk through SM Street if he lost the election. Though both leaders later toned down their statements, party workers and supporters, especially from the LDF camp, went ahead with their own dramatic wagers linked to the poll outcome.
In Tirur, a dairy farmer and CPM sympathiser handed over his cow, reportedly yielding 16 litres of milk a day, to his friend, an IUML worker, after losing a friendly election bet. K Mahesh, a native of Niramaruthur Pathambad, had promised to gift one of his cows if the LDF lost power. The wager was made with Kunnath Mustafa, a Muslim League activist from Vettam panchayat in Kannur.
“I was confident that the welfare and development projects implemented by the Left government would translate into votes and help the LDF return to power for a third term. Otherwise, I had promised Mustafa one of my five milch cows,” Mahesh said. “Mustafa had also promised me his cow if the UDF failed to win. After the results were announced, I called him and asked him to come and collect the cow.”
In another incident in Tirur, an eight-year-old boy named Muhammed Zain Saman shaved his head after CPM candidate V Abdurahiman lost the election. The boy had placed a bet with his father that he would shave his head if Abdurahiman lost. True to his word, Saman went ahead with the head shave after the results were declared.
“I will keep my word. I’m a comrade,” the boy said proudly.
The incident gained attention after his father shared a video of the tonsure on Facebook. Saman’s declaration quickly won admiration among CPM workers on social media. CPM state secretary M V Govindan even called the boy to congratulate him.
Meanwhile, CPM sympathiser and influencer Iqbal Thillankery, based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia shaved half his head and beard after losing a bet to his friends following the LDF’s crushing defeat.
“I’m a hardcore CPM sympathiser from Thillankeri in Kannur. I had promised my friends that I would shave half my head and beard and walk through the streets of Jeddah if the LDF retained power with 102 seats. Unfortunately, it was the UDF that hit the mark. As a comrade, I kept my word,” Iqbal said.
Another social media influencer and CPM supporter based in Saudi Arabia, Muhammed Jaleel, served pudding to Congress workers after losing a similar bet.
Several other wagers involving money, bikes, cars and head-shaving promises have also surfaced from different parts of the state. Videos of supporters honouring their bets after the election results are now flooding social media, turning political rivalry into a festival of humour, sportsmanship and viral moments.