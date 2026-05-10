Poll bets go viral in Kerala as man gifts cow, boy shaves head after election results

MALAPPURAM: The assembly election campaign witnessed several unusual and friendly bets among rival supporters, many of which are now going viral on social media after results were announced.

In Poonjar, NDA candidate P C George had boldly declared that he was ready to bet Rs 1 crore on his victory. In Beypore, UDF candidate P V Anvar promised to shave his head, wear earrings and walk through SM Street if he lost the election. Though both leaders later toned down their statements, party workers and supporters, especially from the LDF camp, went ahead with their own dramatic wagers linked to the poll outcome.

In Tirur, a dairy farmer and CPM sympathiser handed over his cow, reportedly yielding 16 litres of milk a day, to his friend, an IUML worker, after losing a friendly election bet. K Mahesh, a native of Niramaruthur Pathambad, had promised to gift one of his cows if the LDF lost power. The wager was made with Kunnath Mustafa, a Muslim League activist from Vettam panchayat in Kannur.

“I was confident that the welfare and development projects implemented by the Left government would translate into votes and help the LDF return to power for a third term. Otherwise, I had promised Mustafa one of my five milch cows,” Mahesh said. “Mustafa had also promised me his cow if the UDF failed to win. After the results were announced, I called him and asked him to come and collect the cow.”