Remittances to Kerala robust despite West Asia crisis

KOCHI: Even as the crisis in West Asia fuels concerns, Kerala-based banks say remittance inflows from the Gulf remain resilient for now, offering short-term relief to the state that depends heavily on overseas income.

The US-Iran conflict and the related developments are being closely watched in Kerala, which accounts for nearly 19-20% of India’s total inward remittances and has one of the country’s largest expatriate populations in the Gulf. Any prolonged disruption in the GCC economies could have far-reaching implications for household consumption, real estate, banking deposits, and the state’s broader economy.

Speaking during the fourth quarter earnings call of Federal Bank, managing director and CEO K V S Manian said remittance flows continue to remain elevated despite the geopolitical situation. “Unless you see significant job losses and Indians returning for good to India, I don’t think this story is likely to change immediately,” he said. “As of now, we are seeing positive trends.”

According to him, even in the event of a de-escalation, reconstruction activity in the region could sustain labour demand and keep remittance flows robust. Drawing parallels with the post-pandemic period, he noted that the Gulf economies had weathered disruptions earlier too without causing a prolonged collapse in remittances to India. Federal Bank executive vice-president and country head for retail liability and fee products, Joy P V, said remittance volumes across all GCC corridors remained strong despite the volatile situation.

“The current situation in West Asia has introduced a degree of uncertainty; however, remittance volumes so far have remained resilient,” he said. “Across all GCC corridors — UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia — remittances in March and April were higher than in February,” he said.