Vlogger couple from Kerala walks to Chennai to meet idol Vijay, wins hearts online

MALAPPURAM: With backpacks, tents and an unwavering dream, a couple from Kerala is walking hundreds of kilometres under the scorching sun and pouring rain, all for a chance to meet their idol, actor-turned-politician Vijay. Their unusual pilgrimage from Tanur to Chennai has now begun turning heads on social media, with fellow Vijay fans cheering them on along the way.

K S Mohammed Rafi, a driver, and his wife C P Ummu Shahanamol started their journey on Thursday, hoping to reach Chennai after covering nearly 650km on foot. The couple plans to enter Tamil Nadu through Palakkad before continuing towards the state capital.

“We have always admired the characters Vijay portrayed in films. We had long wished to see him in person,” said Mohammed Rafi and Ummu Shahanamol in their daily vlog. “When Vijay launched his political party, won the elections and began preparing to become the chief minister, our desire to meet him became even stronger. That is when we decided to walk all the way to Chennai.”

The couple spends nights wherever they find a safe resting place before resuming the journey at daybreak. Though they have no clear plan on how they will eventually meet Vijay, they remain confident that things will fall into place once they reach Chennai.