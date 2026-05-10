Widening organ mafia finds willing partners in some private hospitals in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A gang busted for organ trafficking in Kochi has cast a long shadow over a section of private hospitals. Investigators and health officials said the racket could not have functioned without hospital support, pointing to a systemic failure at the heart of the state’s organ transplant oversight.

Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (KSOTTO), the government agency overseeing transplantation, has revealed that some private hospitals are facilitating organ donations from unrelated donors in violation of regulations.

The modus operandi, according to officials, involves mafia networks luring economically backward people with money to part with their organs for transplanting into patients who can afford the procedure. Of the 59 licensed transplant hospitals in the state, some are suspected of bypassing the approval process entirely.

The gap in oversight is stark. While KSOTTO receives monthly reports of transplant surgeries conducted across hospitals, there is no mechanism to verify whether a hospital has performed a live organ transplant without the mandatory paperwork. “Some hospitals could be bypassing the regulations and carrying out organ donations from unrelated donors,” said Dr Noble Gracious, Executive Director of KSOTTO.