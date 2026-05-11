Congress high command leans towards K C Venugopal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While it is yet to reveal its choice, there are indications that the Congress high command has taken a final decision on the next chief minister of Kerala. An official announcement is expected on Monday or Tuesday.

Party sources said AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal has the strong backing of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for the post.

Sources said though V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala, the other two contenders, had pinned their hopes on the high command after four hours of marathon discussions and deliberations, a majority of MLAs and MPs are understood to have supported Venugopal.

They said the high command also took Venugopal’s organisational skills and strategic role throughout the assembly election campaign into consideration.