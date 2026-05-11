Feeling the heat of running cost, trendy cafes sense in Kerala sense trouble brewing

KOZHIKODE: “Vaikittu entha parupadi? Oru chaya kudikan poyalo?” (“What’s the evening plan? Shall we go for tea?”)

For generations in Kerala, this casual question has been more than just that — with outpourings of a cultural ritual. More recently, the state has witnessed a surge in tea shops, driven largely by millennials and Gen Z crowds, who have turned such spots into buzzing social spaces.

Now, with the price of a cup of tea already touching Rs 25-35 and climbing in many places, there is growing concern that this vibrant trend could begin to lose momentum. For owners of trendy tea shops and cafés, the spike in commercial LPG prices is posing a serious challenge. With the cost of a 19kg commercial cylinder crossing Rs 3,000, operating expenses have surged over a short span of time.

Unlike traditional establishments, many of these tea startups operate on tight margins, focusing on high volume and affordability. From cutting chai and snacks to curated café style menus, their appeal lies in offering a pocket-friendly social experience.

“We started this place as a hangout spot for people our age. If we keep increasing prices, that whole idea gets affected,” says 27-year-old Adil, who runs a small café with his friends near Irigadanpalli, Kozhikode. “Milk, sugar, gas — everything now costs more,” points out another young owner, 25-year-old Neha. “We try to adjust, but there’s only so much we can absorb without touching the menu price.”