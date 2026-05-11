Having hit a poll-thole, socialist parties set off on a road to merger in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Struggling to find a foothold following the LDF’s massive defeat in the assembly elections, socialist parties in the front are set to come together to form a common platform.

Proposed to be led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the only party in the coalition save the CPM and the CPI to have representation in the house, it is being conceived as a political outfit with a broad socialist base.

Faced with an existential crisis, three other LDF constituents — the Indian Socialist Janata Dal (ISJD), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress (S) — are likely to join hands with the RJD in this political venture.

Sensing a crisis in these parties after the massive drubbing, the RJD also plans to reach out to other parties to be part of the common platform.

Sources said senior leaders of these parties have already sent feelers to each other, sensing the futility of remaining minor parties with no legislative representation.

Initially, it would be a platform for parties to arrive at a working relation and common talking points. At a later stage, the parties will discuss the scope of a merger while bringing more clarity on other finer aspects, such as the name of the outfit and leadership structure.

“It seems the right moment to form a political party through the merger of these four parties. If the socialist democratic parties join the RJD platform, it would be a new outfit. What’s the point in remaining individual parties? It would only lead to an existential crisis. Parties of a democratic socialist nature should come together. RJD is willing to take the lead in this regard,” Varghese George, secretary general of RJD, told TNIE.