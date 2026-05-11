Is BJP losing hope in Manjeshwar and Palakkad?

KOCHI: The defeat of K Surendran and Sobha Surendran — two aggressive leaders who have consistently increased the party’s vote share in each election — has disappointed the BJP state unit and a section of party leaders opine that the chance of the party have grown grim in Manjeshwar and Palakkad. Leaders point out that the shift of CPM votes to UDF has been increasing in these constituencies, which indicate a growing trend of consolidation of anti -BJP votes towards the UDF.

According to BJP workers, the vote share of CPM in Manjeshwar declined from 40,639 in 2021 to 21,212 in 2026. Though BJP’s vote share increased from 65,013 to 67,696, the margin of Muslim League candidate increased from 2,683 to 29,190. As CPM’s tally decreased by 19,427 votes, League’s vote share rose to 96,948.

“Surendran had reached the constituency two months in advance and had aggressively campaigned, which ensured that BJP secured around 90% of the Hindu votes. But, as the BJP expressed confidence of winning Manjeshwar, Muslim votes consolidated in favour of the Muslim League.

So Muslim voters who traditionally voted for the CPM have shifted to the Muslim League. Around 56% of the voters in Manjeshwar are Muslims while the Hindu population is around 42%. The Christian voters form only 2% of the population. This consolidation proves that BJP cannot win in Manjeshwar,” said a party leader.