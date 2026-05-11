Nearly 1/4th dropouts in Kerala govt, aided colleges from SC/ST communities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Raising concerns about a relatively unaddressed issue in the state’s higher education sector, students from SC and ST communities make up close to one-fourth of the dropouts in graduation courses from the colleges under the Directorate of Collegiate Education.

According to an RTI response availed by TNIE, SC/ST students form over 24.89% of the total dropouts in aided, and 23.75% of the same in government colleges from 2019-20 to 2023-24 academic years in degree courses. In addition to this, 21.47% of dropouts in PG courses in the government colleges, and 15.34% in aided colleges are also from the SC and ST communities.

On a further note, the figures also suggest that OBC students form a significant proportion of dropouts in these institutions, which include arts and science, music, training colleges, etc falling under various universities across all districts of the state.

Among the 4,871 students who discontinued their graduation studies from government colleges from 2019-20 to 2023-24, 816 students are from SC and 341 from ST communities. The trend remains the same in aided colleges, with 4,446 SC and 633 ST students forming a significant portion of the 20,485 students who dropped out.