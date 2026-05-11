Passenger helps Kerala cops nab accused in assault

KOLLAM: The timely intervention of a co-passenger helped the police arrest a man accused of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl aboard the Palaruvi Express near Punalur on Friday.

The accused, Sanish, 40, a native of Kollam, was later handed over to the Government Railway Police by fellow passengers following an alert raised by Veena V S, a makeup artist from Kottarakkara.

Veena, who was travelling from Kottarakkara to Tirunelveli, said the accused had initially behaved inappropriately towards her, prompting her to monitor his movements.

The girl was travelling with her grandfather from Punalur to Sengottai and was asleep in the train when the accused allegedly assaulted her. According to Veena, the accused later moved near the child and she noticed him behaving suspiciously.

She then recorded the incident on her mobile phone and alerted fellow passengers. The passengers restrained the accused and handed him over to the police. “When we witness a crime, it is important to respond. I’m glad that I was able to respond at the right time and save the child,” said Veena.