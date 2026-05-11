Reverse migration of 30K Kerala students likely

KOCHI: A serious storm is brewing on the horizon for Kerala.

The tightening of immigration norms by their “dream countries” is threatening to upend the plans of thousands of students from the state who went abroad for studies, after taking lakhs of rupees as loans, with the hopes of settling down there. With the UK, Canada, Australia and other European nations acting tough on immigration, many Malayali aspirants will be forced to return home in the coming years

Recently, the Catholic Congress Global Youth Council (CCGYC) brought out a paper pointing out that, as per migration experts, around 30,000 Malayali students would return home after failing to secure jobs abroad. A Kerala Migration Survey report released in 2023 had said 2.5 lakh students from Kerala have gone abroad.

“These are just the numbers till 2023,” said Leon Jose Vithayathil, who prepared the CCGYC report. As per the Bureau of Immigration (BoI), the number of Indians who disclosed their purpose of visit as study/education while going abroad in 2024 was 7,59,064. A significant number of them hail from Kerala. Leon, who is based in the UK, said the situation there has already become difficult for Indian students.

“These are mostly students from middle-class families, who arrive here after taking anywhere between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 45 lakh as loans. This only covers their tuition fees. To cover expenses like accommodation and food, they are forced to take up jobs considered menial back home,” he said.