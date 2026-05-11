Thalapathy wave hits Kerala, fans rejoice

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After taking Tamil Nadu by storm, actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party now seems set to expand its footprint in Kerala. On the day C Joseph Vijay took oath as the Tamil Nadu chief minister, ripples of excitement were felt in the neighbouring state, too, with most districts bordering TN witnessing celebrations by TVK units.
Reflecting the growing popularity of the party, new units are being formed across the state. TVK activists say “CM Annan” is expected to visit Kerala soon. In the state capital, fans-turned-party workers celebrated Vijay’s new innings by distributing 6kg of rice and vegetable kits to 30 financially disadvantaged families. They also celebrated by cutting cake and grooving to his songs at Balaramapuram.
Addressing a crowd of youngsters, party workers said Vijay has got many people interested in politics. “Following in Annan’s footsteps, we initiated charity activities, which gave rise to the Vijay Makkal Aikyam (VMA). Wittingly or unwittingly, we also began working towards Annan’s goals, as VMA gave way to TVK,” a leader said.
Hinting at the party’s expansion in Kerala, TVK’s Kerala IT team member Jijo said efforts are under way to coordinate the work of all fan clubs. “TVK will soon launch an online membership campaign to bring all fans under the party. The initial focus will be on forming district committees, followed by the state committee, after which Vijay will launch the official panel,” he said.
In Kollam, workers marked the occasion with rallies, music and distribution of sweets. Roads in many parts of the district echoed with ‘Unga Vijay’ slogans while the red-and-yellow TVK flags fluttered across venues. According to organisers, around 36,000 people have already registered with the party in the district.
Outlining the future activities of the unit, TVK Kollam president Ananthu Padikkal said the party is now eyeing the 2029 general election, besides local body polls. “The future political programmes of the Kerala unit will be decided at a meeting in Chennai on May 28,” he said.
Wayanad is gearing up for its first TVK unit at Vengappally, near Kalpetta.
Around 20 youngsters have initiated steps to register the unit through the ‘My TVK’ app. The group recently installed flex boards in Vengappally congratulating TVK on its electoral victory. The organisers said Vijay fans from different parts of the district have expressed interest in joining hands with the new unit.
Fans in Palakkad turned Vijay’s swearing-in into a celebration, as hundreds gathered at Aroma Theatre to watch a live telecast of the event. They arrived waving banners, beating drums and bursting crackers as Vijay took oath.
Sweets were distributed among the crowd that gathered. In Kasaragod, Vijay fan K K Abdul Nasar celebrated in his home town of Bekal by bursting crackers and distributing sweets.
Pinarayi congratulates Vijay, says people’s mandate carries great responsibility
CPM politburo member and former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday congratulated Vijay on being elected chief minister of Tamil Nadu, saying the people’s mandate in a democracy carries great responsibility.
In a statement, Pinarayi expressed hope that the trust reposed in Vijay by the people of Tamil Nadu would lead to a government committed to social justice, secularism and public welfare.
Noting that Kerala and Tamil Nadu share a long history of friendship and cooperation, he said the people of both states could work together to strengthen the federal system and safeguard secular values.