Thalapathy wave hits Kerala, fans rejoice

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After taking Tamil Nadu by storm, actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party now seems set to expand its footprint in Kerala. On the day C Joseph Vijay took oath as the Tamil Nadu chief minister, ripples of excitement were felt in the neighbouring state, too, with most districts bordering TN witnessing celebrations by TVK units.

Reflecting the growing popularity of the party, new units are being formed across the state. TVK activists say “CM Annan” is expected to visit Kerala soon. In the state capital, fans-turned-party workers celebrated Vijay’s new innings by distributing 6kg of rice and vegetable kits to 30 financially disadvantaged families. They also celebrated by cutting cake and grooving to his songs at Balaramapuram.

Addressing a crowd of youngsters, party workers said Vijay has got many people interested in politics. “Following in Annan’s footsteps, we initiated charity activities, which gave rise to the Vijay Makkal Aikyam (VMA). Wittingly or unwittingly, we also began working towards Annan’s goals, as VMA gave way to TVK,” a leader said.