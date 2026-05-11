Three dental students drown in Palavan river in Kerala

KOCHI: A weekend outing of students from Mar Baselios Dental College, Kothamangalam, ended in tragedy on Sunday after three students drowned in the Palavan river at Vadattupara near Kothamangalam while attempting to save a friend caught in a strong undercurrent.

The deceased are Biyon Biju, and native of Alphonsa Nagar in Kottayam; Atul Raj, 22, native of Chamampathal in Kottayam; and Hareesh V B, 22, native of Pottayil in Thiruvananthapuram. The accident occurred at the Palavanpuzha stretch in Vadattupara, an area located downstream of the Bhoothathankettu dam that is frequented by tourists despite repeated warnings about dangerous undercurrents.

According to the FIR registered at Kuttampuzha police station, a group of nine students from the dental college reached the river around noon on Sunday and entered the water to bathe. During this time, Biyon reportedly slipped into deeper waters and was swept away by the current. Atul and Harish jumped into the river in an attempt to rescue him, but they too were caught in the undercurrent and drowned.

Local residents said the Palavanpuzha stretch has witnessed several drowning incidents over the years.